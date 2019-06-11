Cloquet Gets New City Hall Building

Coming Monday, the City of Cloquet will have a new home for its City Hall building

CLOQUET, Minn.- For the first time in 30 years, Cloquet City Hall is getting a new home. Construction is beginning to wind down on this new downtown building.

The police department is joining City Hall employees in the Old Members Cooperative Credit Union building. The move takes everyone from their current eight thousand square foot building to now thirty thousand square feet.

For as long as Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki can remember, the mayor has never had a desk for community members to come in and voice their opinions which he thinks will help build relationships in the future.

“I like the idea of having some space so people can come in and can sit down and talk to me face to face if they want too and either complain or tell me I’m doing a good job”, said Maki.

When the police department moves out of it current building, the adjoining fire department will be able to expand into that additional space. City officials are asking people to remain patient during this big move.

“Have some patience with the police department and city hall during the move. Stuff isn’t going to run smoothly for a couple of days. Anytime you move you got to get some kinks and bugs that will have to be worked out. So it might be a week or so before everything is up and running to what we would say is normal”, said Carey Ferrell, Cloquet Interim Police Chief.

The move will be official on Monday morning when city administrators and those in the police department start at the new facility.