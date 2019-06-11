Dubh Linn Brew Pub Hosts Watch Parties for Women’s World Cup

Soccer fans can get 10% off their bill for wearing team gear.

DULUTH, Minn.- Soccer fans can cheer on their favorite teams at Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub for the Women’s World Cup.

The pub is hosting watch parties for the games.

USA and Thailand kicked off the competition, and even though the crowds were off to a slow start, Dubh Linn’s employees are expecting hundreds of passionate fans to come watch over the next couple of days.

“When you get that whole group of people in who are really into, it really pulls people in. Even people who maybe only played in high school, they come down and you really get pulled into the energy of it and the cheering and it’s great to be there,” bartender Galen Maxim said.

Fans wearing team gear for the watch parties will get 10 percent off their bill.