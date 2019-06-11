Former Greyhound Ashton Altmann Commits to St. Olaf

The 21-year-old scored four goals and recorded 10 assists in 54 games this past season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East standout Ashton Altmann has committed to playing college hockey at St. Olaf.

Altmann has spent the past three seasons in NAHL with the Bismark Bobcats and the Minnesota Wilderness, serving as the assistant captain this past season. The 21-year-old scored four goals and recorded 10 assists in 54 games this past season.

In 145 career NAHL games, Altmann has recorded 37 points.