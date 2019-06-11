Great Outdoors: Duluth Rowing Club Offers Junior Program

An opportunity for young people to try something new this summer

DULUTH, Minn.- Summer is here for students around the Northland, and with that comes some free time. The Duluth Rowing Club is offering a two week course for those looking to get out of their shell and onto the water.

The Duluth Rowing Club is hosting camp that teaches young people how to row the right way using the correct techniques and muscles.

“A lot of people think it is mainly upper body and your back which is a big part, but it mostly comes from your legs”, said Nelson Han, rowing instructor.

Not only is rowing a challenge on your body, but it also requires a lot of teamwork both on and off the water to be successful especially with boats almost sixty feet long.

“There’s a lot of things that you have to do as a group and a team just to get the boats out of the boathouse to the water and you have to work together. So it’s teamwork in a whole different way than many sports have teams”, said Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Duluth Rowing Club Head Coach.

We found one rower, who has been doing it for around five years now. His mother signed him up and he has loved it ever since.

“Just the community around it. It’s really cool community and you get to travel a lot through it. We go to Canada about two or three times a year”, said Han.

Rowing has been a sport mostly big out east, but it continues to see a lot more people in the Northland.

“It’s just gotten a little bit bigger and a little bit bigger and until now where we got more than fifty new kids rowing this year so it’s just amazing how it has grown”, said Fuller-Kask.

Duluth Rowing Club’s Junior Program costs $225 for two weeks of classes. The current session runs from now until June 22nd.