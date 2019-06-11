Huskies Drop Third Straight in Loss to Bucks

Duluth scored two runs in the top of the first but Waterloo took the lead in the next half inning and the Huskies were unable to catch up.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies once again couldn’t hang on to their early lead, falling to the Waterloo Bucks 7-3.

The Huskies got on the board right away, scoring two in the bottom of the first, but that lead would go away the next half inning. The Bucks scored four in the top of the second and never looked back.

Tyler Lozano went 1-for-4 with a run scored while Nic Kent went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Spencer Koelewyn struggled in his first start for the Huskies, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits in three and a third innings.

The Bucks and Huskies will be back in action on Wednesday for a doubleheader. First pitch of the first game is set for noon.