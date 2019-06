New Music Fest Coming to Duluth This Summer

DULUTH, Minn.-A new music festival has been announced for Duluth this summer with tickets going on sale Friday.

The Wild Waters Music Festival will be held Aug. 16 at Bayfront Festival Park and will feature a variety of acts including Atmosphere, Cloud Cult, and Low.

A portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Save the Boundary Waters campaign.

To find out more visit this website.