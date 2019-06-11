New Restaurant Moves in Next to Delta Diner

DELTA, Wis. – There’s only a few more weeks left until a new food experience comes to Delta, Wisconsin.

The Owners of Delta Diner are opening a new restaurant and taphouse.

The restaurant will be called the Chicken Shack, while the bar area will be called the Tin Taphouse.

Both are built with repurposed shipping containers, and the new spot will emulate the tastes and ambiance of an authentic Jamaican restaurant.

The shack’s menu will offer Jerk chicken and pork, while The Tin Taphouse will exclusively sell Earth Rider beer.

The owner says the Delta Diner doesn’t offer enough room to handle the customer base, so they came up with something new.

“We wanted to create another experience. Something that is a travel worthy experience, but very different than what we do at the diner,” said Owner Todd

Since people travel quite a ways to come her. If they are pulling in the parking lot we want to make sure to offer them a great experience.

The Chicken Shack and the Tin Tap House are scheduled to open on June 29th, and they will be open every weekend this summer.