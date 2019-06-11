Northland Authorities Make Major Drug Bust Last Week

DULUTH, Minn.-A major drug bust was made last Friday, after multiple Northland agencies executed a search warrant on East Second Street.

Law enforcement agencies executed the warrant at a residence on the 1300 block of East Second Street and during the search, investigators located cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, along with other evidence of drug sales. Additionally, investigators seized four firearms, ammunition, and two sets of body armor.

Police ended up arresting Carter Ryan Galo, 23, of Duluth, during the search. Galo has been charged with first-degree sale of cocaine while possessing a firearm, third-degree sale of fentanyl, third-degree sale of methamphetamine, possession of a bullet resistant vest (Body Armor) while committing a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you or someone you know would like information on the resources available to help those addicted to these dangerous drugs, call the Opioid Hotline at 218-730-4009.