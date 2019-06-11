St. Luke’s Names New President and CEO

DULUTH, Minn.-The St. Luke’s Board of Directors has named Kevin Nokels as the health care system’s new president and chief executive officer.

Nokels currently serves as President of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha. A native of Long Prairie, MN, he succeeds John Strange who retired in February after nearly 23 years as president and CEO.

“After an extensive search, the board is fortunate to have found someone as outstanding as Kevin to lead St. Luke’s,” said Jeff Borling, a member of St. Luke’s CEO Search Committee. “Kevin has the vision and leadership qualities that will allow St. Luke’s to continue thriving. He has also demonstrated a commitment in his many years of experience to ensuring that care is patient centered, which is certainly at the core of everything St. Luke’s does.”

“Beyond loving this region, what drew me to St. Luke’s is that I truly saw the mission of the patient above all else embodied in those I met,” Nokels said. “St. Luke’s offers great value by providing care of the highest quality, in a safe environment, and meeting and exceeding patients’ expectations. I want to help continue growing that in the ever-changing and ever-challenging world of health care.”

Nokels will officially begin as St. Luke’s president and CEO Aug. 12.