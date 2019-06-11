Top-Seed Hilltoppers Prepare For Third Straight Trip to State

Duluth Marshall will play Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Dick Putz Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – Going to the state tournament has become the norm for the Duluth Marshall baseball team recently as they are getting ready to make their third straight trip.

The Hilltoppers are the number one seed in class AA after suffering just one loss, and dominating opponents during section playoffs.

While the hits seem to always come and the pitching has been lights out, the Hilltoppers also feel strongly about their defense that features the dynamic duo of Peter Hansen and Maddux Baggs.

“We’ve been together for four years now and in practice we push each other to be better, we try to make outstanding plays that usually no one else can really make and that just motivates each other to do it in the game. We love doing it, we love putting on a show,” Hansen said.

“It’s great that our pitchers trust us behind them and it’s great that they get us ground balls and let us work behind them,” Baggs said.

The Hilltoppers have plenty of experience on their team, with a roster that includes 12 seniors who have been playing together for years. This trip back to state not only means a chance to finally win the state title, but also the chance to spend a little more time together.

“You get a real feel for what this means for them. Not just as players, which they’re certainly proud and excited about, but as people and how much work they’ve put in. That does make it a little more special when it’s a senior heavy group,” head coach Joe Wicklund said.

“It’s been a heck of a ride with these boys growing up through the years. This last week we’re going to play for each other and we’re going to try to be the one on top, be the big dogs,” Hansen said.

