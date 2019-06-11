UW-Superior Celebrates 125th Anniversary

Celebration included a barbecue, bounce house, and campus tours

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Students, alumni, and community members are on campus now.

There’s a free barbecue, bounce house, and concert featuring Big Top Chautauqua.

People can also take tours to see how much the University has changed.

“UW-Superior wouldn’t be the institution it is today without the community and so we really felt it was important to end our 125th anniversary by just inviting everyone on campus to take a look,” said UWS Director of Strategic Communications, Jordan Milan.

The event served as a reunion for alumni.

Mary LaValley graduated from UWS in 1991.

She now lives in New Mexico but took the time to stop at the celebration to see people from her past and spend time at her alma mater.

“UWS is my heart,” said LaValley. “For as many years as I went here, it was certainly home back then and so it’s like going home.”

The whole community was invited to the campus to celebrate with staff and students.