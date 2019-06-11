Whiskey Trail Kicks off Chester Creek Concert Series Tuesday Evening

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s time for live music and entertainment!

Summer activities are kicking off at Duluth’s Chester Bowl with the 2019 Chester Creek Concert Series on Tuesday, June 11.

The 37th annual concert series continues each Tuesday through August 13th (with a rain date on 8/20 if needed).

Shows start at 7:00 p.m. for June and July, with earlier start times in August due to the earlier sunsets.

With Chester Bowl Park as a beautiful backdrop for the stage, a playground just behind the grassy seating area, an alcohol, smoke, and drug-free environment, and a food truck from 8th Street Ice Cream, this is the best concert venue for families in town.

The lineup this summer contains a little bit of everything- Rock, Country, Americana, Pop, Celtic, Reggae, and more.

See flyer below for concert dates, times, and bands.