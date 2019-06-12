1950 State Champs Help Send-Off Hunters Baseball Team

Jerry Sabick and Jim Hill were part of the Denfeld team who won the state title back in 1950.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team had a special send-off Wednesday before they left for the Class AAA state tournament. Family and friends wished them luck and they were also joined by two members of the 1950 Hunters baseball team that won the state title.

First pitch for Thursday’s game between Denfeld and Monticello is set for 10 a.m.