Cloquet Police Hosts Unique Experience

All week long, Cloquet and Fon Du Lac Police have hosted fifty-six kids in a special police camp

STURGEON LAKE, Minn.- It’s part of a joint effort between Cloquet and Fon Du Lac Police Departments. Around sixty Northland youngsters are getting a unique experience this week. They are taking part in a special police camp.

Fifty-six 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students from the Northland got the once in a lifetime opportunity to go camping with Cloquet Police.

Horse back riding, rock wall climbing and archery are just some of the activities campers are experiencing hand in hand with those in blue. One goal is to show kids police officers are approachable.

“We want kids to feel like they can trust us. And we want them to see that we are regular people and that we are cops but we are human”, said Laci Silgjord, Cloquet Police Officer.

As for campers, they are able to see police officers in a different type of setting than usual.

“You mostly see them in a their uniform or in their car and we get to actually interact with them now”, said Alyvaa Follett, a camp attendee.

Police officials are hoping to get even more help for this even next year but are grateful for a generous donation from Enbridge to allow all fifty-six kids to attend the camp.

Now the week isn’t over for the campers as they now head back to Cloquet to get training on what the police department does on a daily basis.