Five Kids Suffer Minor Injuries After Truck Crashes into Bus in Itasca County
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn.-Five kids suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into their bus in Itasca County at about 8 a.m. today.
Those five children were taken to the hospital. North Homes Children and Family Services made notifications to family members for the incident.
The Ford pickup was southbound on Hwy 169 and began to turn westbound to County Road 17. The driver decided not to turn and returned to the southbound lane of Hwy 169. It struck the school bus that was southbound on 169.
The Ford pickup came to a stop after hitting the bumper of a Dodge pickup which was stalled on the right shoulder of northbound Hwy 169. The driver of the Dodge was outside the vehicle and was uninjured.
The school bus had one driver, two adults and 32 children. No one, but the children, were injured in all of this.