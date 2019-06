Huskies Drop Doubleheader at Home to Bucks

The Waterloo bats were just too much for Duluth at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies had no answers for Waterloo as they drop both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

In the first game, the Bucks would have no trouble as they win 13-4. James Free led the Huskies with three hits.

And in the second game, Ramon Enriquez would homer in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough as Duluth falls 10-3.