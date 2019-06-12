K-9 Officers and Partners Prepare for Operation K-9 Showcase

This will be the 6th annual Northland Law Enforcement Foundation's Operation K-9 showcase.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Northland police officers and their K-9 partners are getting ready to show off to the public during Operation K-9.

It’s a major fundraiser put on by the Northland K–9 foundation to support local police K–9 units.

“They’ll be showcasing everything that they do on the streets and giving people kind of an idea of how they train and how that’s applicable to what they do on the streets,” Northland K-9 Foundation president Robbin Champaigne said.

Operation K–9 is the Northland K–9 Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

It’s a way the public can get an inside look at what it takes for a K–9 officer and his partner to be an unstoppable team.

“They’ll see everything from obedience to agility to criminal apprehension to search,” Champaigne said.

This is the first year operation K–9 will be at the UW-Superior football field, so the K–9s had to get familiar with a new space before getting in front of a crowd.

“These dogs are out here, just having a great time, showcasing and dazzling us, so it’s a really good time for the public to interact,” Champaigne said.

Duluth Police Department’s newest duo, officer Aaron Haller and his K–9 partner Luna, will be making their first appearance as a team since Haller lost his former K–9 partner Haas during a domestic shooting call.

“If we didn’t have this foundation, I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t have as many K-9s in our area as there is,” Haller said.

Officer Haller knows just how expensive police K–9s are at roughly $20 thousand per dog.

“But in my opinion, well worth it based on how much safer they can make things,” Haller said.

He’s looking forward to showing the Northland how much fun he’s having with K–9 Luna.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to remember that these officers are human too these dogs, they are working dogs, but to them this is a lot of fun,” Champaigne said.

The 6th annual operation K-9 showcase will be at the UW-Superior football field on Thursday, June 13, 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the Northland K-9 Foundation, click here.