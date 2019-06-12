New Buyers Emerge for Old Magnetation Mining Sites

DULUTH, Minn.-An auction was conducted earlier this week in Minnesota bankruptcy court for ERP Iron Ore, formerly Magnetation, and it appears some buyers have emerged for its multiple mining sites on the Iron Range.

Prairie View Minerals appears to be the top contender placing a bid at $1.95 million for a plant in Keewatin and a load out facility near Grand Rapids.

The group MJM Minerals has put out a bid for $1.7 million for another plant near Bovey.

These sites were originally part of the Magnetation Iron Ore Company.

Another site for a plant in Itasca County is still available with it up for bid until June 28th.