Northland Kids Take Part in Karate Camp

DULUTH, Minn – A few Northland kids are freshening up their karate skills at a week long summer camp at StoneHouse Martial Arts on Belknap Street in Superior.

The camp allows current students of StoneHouse to cram in 12 weeks of karate instruction into one.

They go over basic techniques like kicking and punching.

They even do self–defense training.

“It gives the kids an opportunity to focus on one thing rather than just going one or two hours per week. Focus is one of the things we try to work on most with the kids more than anything,” said Sensei Stefan Stein.

At the end of the week the kids take a skills test to qualify for the next belt ranking.