Pet Supply Store Secures Location in New Duluth Retail Development

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21 is learning more about a new Eagan, Minnesota based pet store coming to Duluth.

According to a company spokesperson for the pet supply company, Launch Properties is responsible for building the retail development that Chuck & Don’s will call home in late winter, early spring of 2020.

The space will be located in the Jigsaw retail development being constructed on the corner of Miller Trunk Highway and Anderson Road.

The building will have 21,700 square feet of retail space split into three different buildings.

Chuck & Don’s will occupy 4,000 square feet within the space.

The company offers brand name specialty and hard to find pet foods and supplies for both dogs and cats.

The Duluth location will be the company’s 32nd store in Minnesota.

Chuck & Don’s currently has 45 locations across four states, including Colorado, Kansas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

