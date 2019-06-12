Report: Iron Ore Trade Up Two Percent in May

Shipments of Iron Ore from U.S. Great Lakes Ports Increased Two Percent in May Compared to 2018

CLEVELAND – A new report released by the Lake Carriers’ Association shows shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled six million tons in May, an increase of nearly two percent compared to a year ago.

The new data is also four percent above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 14.5 million tons, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to the same point in 2018.

Shipments of iron ore are also 7.7 percent ahead of their five-year average for five months of the year.