Summer, Tourism Season Right Around the Corner

Tourism expected to have over $900 million dollar impact.

DULUTH, Minn.- The official start of summer is a little more than a week away, and in Duluth that means Grandma’s Marathon, outdoor festivals, and live music at Bayfront Festival Park.

Those events all bring in Tourists. Grandma’s Marathon brings in as many as 20,000 runners and their friends and family.

That weekend kicks off Duluth’s summer of fun.

Grandma’s livens up the Northland next week, bringing in a lot of extra guests to local hotels like Holiday Inn and Suites Downtown.

“All the hotels naturally fill, it usually starts with Canal Park and downtown and over the hill,” said Gerry Goldfarb, General Manager of Holiday Inn.

They’ve hired 20-30 extra staff to deal with the steady flow of business sure to follow the marathon.

“Typically always running into obstacles trying to find help,” he said. “There’s so many new hotels so many new restaurants, new gas stations, everything. So it is a tight labor market here.”

The fun doesn’t end after Grandma’s, as Bayfront Festival Park heats up with Fourth Fest in July, and new events like Country Jam and Brat Fest, along with various concerts.

“I think people understand that Duluth is more than just a summer destination,” said Maarja Anderson Hewitt, Media Communications Manager with Visit Duluth.

To try and attract even more people to come to Duluth. Visit Duluth now has billboards, and TV commercials showing as far as Fargo, Eau Claire, and new this year: Madison and Sioux City.

“It employs 17,000 people, we see 6.7 million visitors annually, and that’s about an over $900 million economic impact,” Hewitt said.

“So tourism is very important to this city.”

One way tourists can hit as many Duluth attractions as they can in one trip is what’s called the Duluth Discount Pass, offered by Visit Duluth.

Visitors can choose either a 3-day pass or an annual pass and get reduced prices for many activities.

You can find more information about the Duluth Discount Pass here: https://app.bandwango.com/checkout/235/visit-duluth/1277/find-it-in-duluth.