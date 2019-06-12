Unique Cloquet Pool Opens for Summer Season

CLOQUET, Minn.- One of the Northland’s most unique beaches, is now open for the season in Cloquet.

“The Beach” at Pinehurst Park has filtered chlorinated water, with a sandy bottom just like a real beach. There are swim lanes, and a depth of six feet with lifeguards on duty. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

“We have a lot of stuff around here other than the pool because we have the tennis courts and the playground so it’s a lot of fun for kids to have fun on the playground and if they get too warm they can just come right in”, said Marjorie Larsen, Lifeguard Supervisor.

“The Beach” is just off Highway 33 in Cloquet and is open daily through August 24th with daily admission only $3.50.