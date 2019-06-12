Walk to Support Huntington’s Disease Saturday in Duluth

The Duluth Team Hope Walk is Happening Saturday, June 15 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Fewer than 200,000 cases are diagnosed every year, yet Huntington’s Disease proves to be an ongoing battle in the lives of many folks.

On Saturday, June 15, you’re invited to help raise awareness for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

HDSA’s Minnesota Chapter is having the Duluth Minnesota Team Hope Walk Saturday June 15 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Leif Erikson Park.

The Team Hope Walks is HDSA’s signature grassroots fundraising campaign designed to provide hope and support for those touched by this devastating disease.

Huntington’s Disease is an inherited brain disorder resulting in the progressive loss of both mental faculties and physical control.

Symptoms typically appear between the ages of 30 to 50, and worsen over a 10 to 25 year period.

Officials with HDSA say eventually, the weakened individual succumbs to pneumonia, heart failure or other complications.

If you’d like to help raise awareness and learn more about the currently cureless disease, click here.