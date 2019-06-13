24 Police Officers Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the identity of a man killed by a federal fugitive task force as Brandon Webber, a 20-year-old black man.

The TBI says Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening.

The agency says Webber got into a vehicle and then rammed task force vehicles several times before getting out with a weapon. Agency spokeswoman Keli McAlister says Marshals then opened fire and killed him.

The shooting prompted angry reactions in Webber’s neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers. Mayor Jim Strickland said six of the 24 injured officers needed hospital treatment.