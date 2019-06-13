Cloquet Native Sadie Lundquist to Bring Isobel Cup to NCU Arena

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet native and Minnesota Whitecaps forward Sadie Lundquist is coming home next week with some extra hardware.

Lundquist is bringing the Isobel Cup for fans to see. The event will take place Tuesday, June 18th at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet from 11 a.m. to noon.

Fans will have a chance to take a picture with the cup and they’ll be a free open skate. In case you miss it, the Isobel Cup will make an appearance at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center on June 27th, courtesy of Duluth native Emma Stauber who also plays for the Whitecaps.