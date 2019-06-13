Food Truck Raises Money for Warming Centers in Duluth and Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you like food trucks here’s your chance to get some good food and support a great cause.

Walking Ministries is hosting a food truck fundraiser in Superior to help fund warming centers the Ruth house in Superior and the Esther house in Duluth.

You can get hot dogs or brats for a quick lunch from the food truck.

The organization says last winter it cost about $8,000 to run just one of the warming centers.

They are hoping to raise enough money to cover the operating expenses.

“We are not a soup kitchen, but we serve a lot of meals out of the Ruth and the Esther. We need sleeping bags, sometimes in the middle of the night you have to buy sleeping bags. We want to have that operating capital.”

The food truck is located at the BP gas station on Belknap Street.

The fundraiser runs through this Saturday from 11 am to 6:30 pm.