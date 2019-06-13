Forfeited Land Auction Held in Duluth

More than 100 Northland properties went up for sale today

DULUTH, Minn.- More than one hundred Northland properties went up for sale today during St. Louis County tax forfeit land auction.

Some of the top properties for sale included more than twenty houses, and some prime waterfront locations that had cabins. Those in attendance are thrilled to walk away with a new piece of property.

“It’s hard to keep them quiet during the auction in there. It’s good to see a lot of smiles. People walking out of this facility happy”, said Darren Jablonsky, St. Louis County Interim Director for Planning.

A total of $700,000 in properties were sold today, all of it going back to help pay off property tax debts.