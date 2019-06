Huskies Blanked at Home To End Homestand

The struggles continued for the Duluth Huskies against Waterloo.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies could only muster four hits on the night as they fall to Waterloo 8-0 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies extend their losing streak to six games, ending their seven-game homestand with just one win. They’ll look to turn things around beginning tomorrow night as they take on St. Cloud in a three-game road trip.