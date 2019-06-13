Three Injured in Duluth Kitchen Fire

DULUTH, Minn.-Three people were injured last night after a kitchen fire in an apartment at 2510 W. Second St. in Duluth.

Two persons were treated on scene and released and one person was transported to Essentia Hospital with unknown injuries

It all happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The first arriving company reported smoke coming from the windows upstairs and made entry. Fire department members were able to perform a primary search of the fire and confirm that everyone was outside, while quickly containing and extinguishing the fire in the stove area of the kitchen.

A secondary search confirmed that all persons evacuated the building without rescue.

Smoke detectors on scene were sounding and appeared to assist in warning building occupants to evacuate.

Damage is estimated to be $5,000 for the building and components, and $2,000 for personal contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.