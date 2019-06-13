Tick Population Grows in the Region; UMD Professor Researches the Risks

DULUTH, Minn. – Ticks are already becoming a big problem in the Midwest this year.

Associate Professor Ben Clark at the University of Minnesota Duluth has taken a special interest in learning the risks of catching Lyme disease from ticks.

His research found one in three ticks in this area carry the disease.

Ticks are commonly found in wooded areas like trails and parks.

They come out of hibernation from April until June.

Ticks also peak in September.

For the last five years, Clarke has collected samples of ticks to examine for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

The disease can create flu like symptoms and a rash on the skin.

Clarke says treatment is very crucial.

“Once you catch it, you have a certain period of time it can be treated and cleared. The consequence can be really severe. It can be a very debilitating type of disease to have,” said Clarke.

Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics for up to four weeks.

It is recommended to use a repellent with deet to prevent ticks.

It is also suggested to cover your skin during hikes.

Clarke says through his research he found the tick population has doubled in recent years.

His goal is to create a risk map so people can identify areas where more ticks are likely to carry Lyme disease.

Clarke is also providing sample kits for people to send in their ticks to help his research.

If you are interested in obtaining a tick kit call (218) 726-6587 or email Professor Clarke at bclarke@d.umn.edu.