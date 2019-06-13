Trial Date Set for Hibbing Murder Suspect

HIBBING, Minn.-An August trial date has been set for an Iron Range man accused of a January murder.

18-year-old Deshon Bonnell plead not guilty to multiple felony counts today including first-degree murder. It’s in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley.

LaValley’s body was found by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr on Jan. 6. He could be seen laying on his back with fresh and frozen blood covering his face. Investigators later found a shell casing nearby and LaValley had two gunshot wounds to his face.

Another suspect in the case in 20-year-old Anthony Howson already plead guilty to murder in the second-degree. His next court day has not been determined.

Another suspect in the case, in 17-year-old Bailey French, is also facing multiple counts including first-degree murder. Her next court day is July 9.

Bonnell’s trial date is set for Aug. 19.