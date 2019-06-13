Union Trade Workers Volunteer Time to Build New Community Garden

Donations were also used to support the project.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Members of Local union trades volunteered their time to help build a new community garden on Oakes Avenue in Superior.

The volunteers spent the day constructing a new perimeter fence around the property.

The new fence will help protect the new garden from deer and other animals.

This summer, volunteers are also expected help build new gardening beds.

The Superior Community Garden Association says without the help of volunteers projects like this would be hard to complete.

“We are all a part of the community we are residents here, live here and we should help each other out,” said Ruth Ludwig, treasurer for the Superior Community Garden Association.

The construction of the community garden is expected to be completed by this fall.