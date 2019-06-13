Wisconsin GOP Plans to Add $300m Income Tax Cut to Budget

MADISON, Wis.-Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee are planning to add a roughly $300 million income tax cut to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget.

Committee co-chairs John Nygren and Alberta Darling told reporters Thursday that Republicans plan to insert language in the budget that will reduce the two lowest tax brackets.

They also said that they plan to require online marketplaces such as Amazon to collect and remit sales tax from third-party sellers. That revenue would go toward reducing individual income taxes.

They didn’t elaborate.

The committee was expected to convene later Thursday morning to vote on the moves.