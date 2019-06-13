Wood Fired Pizza at Ursa Minor Brewing

COOKING CONNECTION: Brittney Merlot Makes A Special Deep Dish Pizza

LINCOLN PARK, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are headed inside Ursa Minor Brewing and starting a fire! Don’t worry, it’s all to cook freshly made wood fired pizza’s! Learning from the pro’s, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot attempts her own version. “Brittney Special” is a deep dish, personal pizza with a lot of meat and a few greens. While this thick crust may take a tad longer to heat up, the amount of time to cook the menu pizzas is outstandingly fast, check it out!

Margherita $12

Fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan, house red sauce +Yker Acres Meats $2 BRITTNEY SPECIAL? ASK FOR IT! Yker Acres wild rice sausage, hot sausage, smoked pork loin, kale, parmesan, mozzarella and house red sauce (Deep dish thick crust, small personal size pizza) Voyageur $12 Tossed kale, oyster mushrooms, parmesan, ricotta, house red sauce, balsalmic glaze +Yker Acres Meats $2 Wise Yker $15 Yker Acres hot sausage and smoked pork loin, house pickled red onion, gorgonzola, parmesan, house red sauce Nomad $15 Yker Acres wild rice sausage, house pickled red onion, oyster mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, house red sauce LOCATION: 2415 W Superior St suite b, Duluth, MN 55806

HOURS: