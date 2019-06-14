39th Park Point Rummage Sale Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – The 39th Annual Rummage Sale started off on Park Point with a few showers but it soon turned into a picture perfect day for bargain hunters.

“Because you live down here and like I said it’s a sense of community talking with our neighbors. It’s a neighborhood get together and that’s what I really like about this is we’re all here having fun talking to each other and that’s not something that goes on every day down here,” said Park Point resident Pete Clure who was selling all kinds of beer memorabilia.

Another family has been throwing a garage sale each year even before the official rummage sale started and they allow their friends to use their prime real estate to sell their goods.

“I have my stuff, I’ve got a friend that has his stuff, I’ve got family members up front friends up front I’ve got people calling up saying hey can I put a table on your front yard and I say absolutely the more the better,” said Peter Pauley, who’s participated in the sale every year.

Two brothers have amade a tradition of coming down to their grandfather’s Park Point house with refreshments they’ve purchased with their own money to sell them to the hoards of bargain shoppers.

Those proceeds they donate selflessly to the Food Shelf.

“We sell pop coffee water juice this year and we help the food shelter each year and we donate money so they can buy food for the homeless that need food,” said Matthew, a 9 year old.

It’s clear it’s not just about making a quick buck, the residents of Park Point say it’s all about the tradition.

“We meet so many people every year the same people come back. One guy comes to buy my shoes and another guy buys my shirts. Really some fun fun people fun stories everyone is having a good time,” said Pauley.

The sale goes through Saturday from 8-5pm.