A Better Understanding of Elderly Abuse

The forum Friday offered those in attendance a better understanding of how to look out for elderly abuse

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Every year, one in ten older adults experience some kind of abuse. That’s according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Today, a forum at the Superior Public Library taught the community signs of elder abuse like caregiver neglect, financial exploitation, and financial harm. Attendees also learned how to stop the abuse, and get people older than 60 the help they need.

“We want to change that one out of ten being abused and we want to change that only one out of fourteen are being reported”, said Esther Gieschen, Program Manager at Wisconsin-Superior

Many local organizations, including the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources came together to put on the event.