Bargain Buys Begin on Park Point

The 39th Annual Park Point Rummage Sale is Happening Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Bargain buys are taking over the Park Point neighborhood in Duluth June 14 – 15.

The 39th annual Park Point Rummage Sale is a four mile long event with approximately 125 yards full of deals.

Food is available throughout the event.

Free parking is available on both sides of the street.

