Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial Draws Hundreds for 99th Anniversary

June 15, 2020 will mark 100 years since the death of the three men.

DULUTH, Minn.- On June 15th 1920 three men Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac Mcghie were lynched in the streets of Duluth.

For the 99th anniversary hundreds gathered around the memorial in downtown Duluth dedicated to those three men.

The Clayton Jackson Mcghie Memorial incorporated was formed in 2000.

The memorial itself was built in 2003.

Stories of what happened to the three men are etched into the walls of the memorial.

On the annual day of remembrance the community of Duluth is bonding together to keep their memories alive.

Diverse faces filled the memorial site on the corner of first street and second avenue.

Poetry, music, and speeches were shared to commemorate their lives.

The remembrance shows how the community continues to take steps to learn the history.

“It’s always humbling. It’s always inspiring and its always powerful to come here to see the community, connect with the community. It’s good to know that there are folks in the community that want to hear this history and talk about the hard truths and continue to transform our community,” said organizer Jordon Moses.

This year’s memorial became even more special.

Kyra Word, who recently graduated from Denfeld High School, was awarded with a scholarship from the Clayton Jackson Mcghie memorial scholarship fund.

Thanks to the scholarship, she will go on to Loyola university in New Orleans to begin a career in the medical field.

“This history has been impacted throughout my four years of high school, knowing it was my chance to get this scholarship i had to go all out,” said Word.

CJM memorial organizers are hoping more than ten thousand people will come together to commemorate their lives.

A series of events will take place leading up to the 100 year anniversary.

Sponsors are invited to partner in these events.

Volunteers and donations are also welcome.

