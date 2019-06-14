Coaches Corner: Matt Solberg

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with Matt Solberg who is a local high school official for basketball and baseball. Among the topics discussed are the shortage of officials, specifically for the spring sports, as well as the issues umpires have with fans and what needs to be done to prevent games getting cancelled when there are no officials available to be at those games.