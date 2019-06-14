DTA Celebrates 50 Years in the Twin Ports Community

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority celebrated 50 years as the public transportation system in the twin ports.

The DTA was created by the Minnesota legislature in 1969, but public transportation has been running in Duluth since the late 1800s.

Over the last fifty years, the DTA has improved.

Recently, the service has worked to lower its carbon footprint by adding electric buses.

And their new downtown transportation center opened in 20–16.

“We have been publicly operated for 50 years. We continue to evolve and serve the community. We are proud to be doing that and thankful for the community for the support,” said GM Phil Pumphrey.

Pumphrey says the DTA is launching an new mobile app for customers to use. and they recently unveiled a new website.