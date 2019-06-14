Duluth Business Receives Special Recognition for Veterans Work

Veterans showed their appreciation to Kraus Anderson Construction in a special way Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- A lot of people around the Northland do great things to honor area veterans, and today a Duluth construction company is being recognized for doing that.

Kraus Anderson has been involved with many projects to benefit veterans, and some area veterans showed their appreciation today by presenting the company with some special items.

Kraus Anderson received plaques with a bronze cass canteen which is symbolic for many things in the military. Along with the cass canteen, a personal message to show just how much the veterans value all the support.

“They are a blessing in our lives as a community, not just the veterans community but the community as a whole”, said John Marshall, Duluth Honor Guard Captain and former Veteran.

Several veterans also work for Kraus Anderson, and company leaders say giving them a job is the least they can do.

“They have sacrificed a lot for our country and ourselves, and themselves. To make an opportunity for them once they are either back from serving active duty or looking for another career choice we try and make an opportunity for them because they deserve it”, said Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President of Kraus Anderson Construction.

As for the plaque they received today, the replica statue on it is at the veterans cemetery up in Pike Lake.