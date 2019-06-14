“Gowns of Glensheen” Unveiled at New Exhibit

A collection of vintage gowns are on display at the historic Duluth mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – A collection of vintage gowns were unveiled at Glensheen mansion in Duluth for a new exhibit.

This summer, gowns, party dresses, and even furs of the early 1900s are being showcased at the historic estate.

The vintage items are making their debut after being tucked away in the mansion for the last forty years.

After a lot of research, it was found the mansion was known for hosting lavish parties where the women wore beautiful dresses.

While not all of them were worn by the Congdon family it gives us an idea of how they dressed.

“This exhibit is really special because it allows us to tell some stories of the Congdon family and Glensheen mansion through the eyes of the dresses,” said Marketing Manager Jane Pederson.

The “Gowns of Glensheen” exhibit runs through September 2nd.

Guests can take a tour of the gowns daily from 9 am to 5 pm.