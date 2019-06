Junior’s First-Half Hat Trick Helps Duluth FC Blank Dakota Fusion

The Brazilian striker scored three times in the first half for the Bluegreens.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carlyle Junior scored a hat trick in the first half as Duluth FC had no trouble with the Dakota Fusion 7-0 Friday night at Ordean Stadium.

The Brazilian striker finished with four goals on the night while Brooks Rice, Dana Kowachek and James Westfield also got on the score sheet.