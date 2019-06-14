Local Hockey Pros Hosting Fourth-Annual Development Camp

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Registration is still open for the fourth annual Twin Ports Pro Development Camp in Superior.

The camp is primarily for squirts, peewee and bantams which gives the players a taste of what the pros go through during NHL Training and Development Camps.

“We know that at some point on certain levels once they begin developing and it becomes a little bit more competitive, kids tend to weed out or they decide they don’t think hockey is for them. We feel that the earlier that we can get them started and try to help them find a love for the game and enjoyment for the game is the better,” head instructor Brett Olson said.

Olson will be joined by several other pro players, many of whom are from the Northland and want to share their experiences with aspiring young hockey players.

“We know what it was like growing up to have some role models in the community, especially knowing how important hockey is to the area. And to have this many guys available playing pro in the area still at our age and then being able to come back and help teach the kids, I think it is something special. It’s probably one of the more elite, if not the most elite, instruction camps you’re probably going to have in the area,” said Olson.

The camp will run from July 8th to the 11th. If you would like to register, click here.