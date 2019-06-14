Maccoux’s Walk-Off Hit Sends Hilltoppers to Class AA Title Game

DULUTH, Minn. – With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, senior Cole Maccoux sent a base hit up the middle to score Peter Hansen as the Duluth Marshall baseball completed their comeback to defeat Paynesville 3-2 in eight innings Friday afternoon at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

The Hilltoppers were down 2-0 going into the fifth. That’s when Carter Sullivan, with two outs and the bases loaded, hit a two-RBI single to tie the game up at two. And in extras, Maccoux’s walk-off hit sent Duluth Marshall to the state title game for the second straight year.

The Hilltoppers will face #2 seed Minnehaha Thursday at 1 p.m. at Target Field. The Redhawks handed Duluth Marshall their only loss of the season back on April 20th.