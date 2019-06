More Candidates File for Duluth Mayor’s Race

DULUTH, Minn.-The field is continuing to grow for the Duluth Mayor’s race.

Currently six candidates are vying for the seat including incumbent Emily Larson.

Those also running include Caleb Anderson, Corey Ford, Doris Queen Lavender, Jesse Peterson, and John Socha. Previous candidate Israel Malachi dropped out of the race.

The filing period for all municipal seats ends June 18.

