New Heavy Equipment Shop Opens in Duluth

Fairchild Equipment opens it's tenth location, but first in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, a new heavy equipment shop opened its doors in Duluth.

Fairchild Equipment provides warehouse equipment, forklift rental, and forklift parts. Company officials are excited to bring their unique style of customer service to Duluth.

“When we are calling on a customer, or we are sitting with you, we want you to know you are a customer for life, we want this to be a lifetime relationship. We aren’t here just to sell you something once. We are here to service you and to help you get your job done as best you possibly can”, said Chad Fairchild, CEO of Fairchild Equipment.

The new location on West Superior Street in Lincoln Park is Fairchild’s 10th shop, but their first in Duluth.