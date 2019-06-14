Police Dogs Show Off Talents at “Operation K-9”

Ten K-9's from around the Northland got a break from serious police work to show off their serious talents to a crowd at the UWS football stadium for Operation K-9.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Police K-9s were unleashed for the sixth annual “Operation K-9” fundraising.

“These dogs are capable of doing things that us human officers can’t do. We send them into buildings that would take us hours to clear, these dogs can do it in a matter of minutes just using their nose and their hearing and their eye ability,” said Officer Nicholas Eastman of the Superior Fire Department.

The dogs showed off their agility, obedience, ability to hunt down bad guys, and their strong connection with their handlers.

“We are always together, we have that incredible bond I spend more time with him than I do with my regular family and it’s just neat knowing that he’s in the back of my squad always and right there to help me if I need him,” said Officer Nicholas Eastman.

The purchase and initial training of the K-9's starts at 15-20 thousand dollars.

That's why the Amsoil Northland K-9 Foundation was created in 2013 to help make sure Northland police departments can get K-9s on the force.

“The K-9s are very expensive and city budgets are constantly shrinking to maintain these programs or to expand them we need to find other funding sources so that’s what the foundation does,” said Chief Nick Alexander of the Superior Police Department.

This year’s Operation K-9 was bittersweet for Duluth Police Officer Aaron Haller.

This was his first time showing off K-9 Luna, his new partner after losing K-9 Haas in January in a shooting.

Many were there to support the new team.

“It shows that Haas was a big part of the community and Luna will be welcomed and just to see him to show that Haas did what he was trained to do and keep him safe and Luna will do the same thing,” said Tabitha Heythens, a Superior resident.

Meanwhile for Superior Police Officer Eastman, who’s dog was the second one bought by the K-9 foundation, he stresses the dogs are always happy to go to work and play.

“I work for money. When I go to work and earn money and he get a toy he gets a ball, it’s amazing what these dogs will do just for a ball and a rope,” said Eastman.

For many families watching n, they’re comforted knowing these four-legged protectors have their backs.

“I just think it’s great that if we are out in the community and we see them just to know that they’re there to protect us and even though they might go after the bad guys that they’re not there to hurt us, but to keep us safe,” said Heythens.

If anyone is interested in donating to the Amsoil Northland K-9 Foundation, visit their website here.