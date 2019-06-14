Raise Awareness for Huntington’s Disease Saturday in Duluth

An Awareness Walk is Planned to Begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, June 15 in the Rose Garden at Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 30,000 Americans are currently living with a fatal disease known as Huntington’s.

On Saturday, June 15, you’re invited to help raise awareness in Duluth.

Huntington’s Disease is an inherited brain disorder resulting in the progressive loss of both mental and physical control.

Symptoms typically appear between the ages of 30 to 50, and worsen over 10 to 20 years.

Testing is available for those who could be at risk for the hereditary disease.

“My dad was diagnosed when I was 15-years-old. He was symptomatic. When people start showing symptoms, it’s usually about a 20-year life expectancy. I read that on Google so as you can imagine, that definitely affected me,” said Katie Weikum, Chapter President of HDSA.

Registration for the event begins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, with the walk beginning at 9:15 a.m.

You’re encouraged to meet in the Rose Garden at Leif Erikson Park in Duluth if you’d like to learn more and help raise awareness.